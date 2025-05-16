Karnataka mulls putting a cap on CSE seats intake to tackle unemployment

BENGALURU: Did you know that in 2024-25, nearly 45,000 students in Karnataka enrolled for an undergraduate degree in Computer Science Engineering (CSE) and allied disciplines? And the demand is still growing in the AI era.

Now in a move to prevent oversupply of CSE graduates and address growing concerns over unemployment, the state Higher Education department is considering freezing the increase of Computer Science Engineering (CSE) seats in engineering colleges in Tier-1 cities.

The proposal draws inspiration from Telangana, where a similar restriction has already been implemented and upheld by the state’s High Court.

Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar said that indiscriminate increase in CSE seats, often by converting less in-demand seats in civil and mechanical engineering, has created an imbalance in the system. If the trend continues, the state will have lakhs of graduates from CS and related disciplines and eventually the industry will face a crisis, where most of them could be left unemployed, the minister warned.