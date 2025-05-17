BJP, JDS slam Karnataka Congress MLA for ‘belittling’ Op Sindoor

KOLAR/BENGALURU: The opposition BJP and JDS have slammed Kolar Congress MLA Kothur Manjunath for belittling Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian Armed Forces in retaliation against the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 persons were killed.

Speaking to the media in Kolar on Friday, Manjunath expressed scepticism about the effectiveness of the operation. “Apart from sending four fighter jets to bomb nine terrorist camps in Pakistan, what else has the government done? Is that all the value we place on the Arishina Kumkuma (turmeric and vermillion) of 26 women?” he said.

“The government claims to have killed a few terrorists during Operation Sindoor, but nothing has been confirmed except in the media. If terrorists can enter our country, kill our people and escape unscathed, isn’t that a glaring security failure? What was our army doing at the border? Did they have any plan at all?”

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka hit back at Manjunath, terming the remarks as insensitive, likening his mindset to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

“After CM @siddaramaiah became an overnight star in Pakistan media for his “no war needed” remarks, it looks like another @INCKarnataka leader is eager to become a star in Pakistan media. Such a shame that Karnataka Congress MLA raises doubts on #OperationSindoor and insults our Armed Forces (sic),” Ashoka posted on X.

The JDS posted: “Every time the Indian Army carries out operations against Pakistani terrorists, Congressmen continue to insult the Army by demanding evidence. The entire world is admiring and celebrating the bravery and valour of Indian soldiers in “Operation Sindoor”. It is tragic that only Congressmen are asking for evidence, displaying low intellect and poor taste.”