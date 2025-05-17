BJP leader Chalapathy marks Operation Sindoor victory with Tri-colour jeep display

KOLAR: To mark the victory of Operation Sindoor, Kolar District Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) District President Om Sakthi Chalapathy has pasted stickers on his jeep with the tri-colour, pictures of Soldiers and Senior military officials, Brahmos Missile and the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi covering the Jeep.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Om Sakthi Chalapathy said he has put stickers on his vehicle to thank the defence personnel, prime minister, home minister and defence minister for taking up the operation Sindoor very effectively. He also said the Jeep will be part of Tiranga Yatra across the state.

Chalapathy said that the Pahalgam attack was condemned by the entire nation, where 26 civilians were gunned down by the terrorists in front of their loved ones. Following the incident, the Prime Minister assured a befitting response and, after a series of meetings, gave a free hand to the defence forces, who successfully carried out the Sindoor Operation, destroying the terrorists' camps.