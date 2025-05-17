Experts urge alternatives to Bengaluru-Tumakuru Metro plan

BENGALURU: Mobility experts suggest finding alternative transport models to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (BMRCL) proposed Metro line from Bengaluru to Tumakuru. However, BMRCL officials have already submitted the feasibility report of the 56.6 km stretch to connect the two cities.
“The distance between Bengaluru and Tumakuru is over 70 km, mostly travelled by office and factory workers during peak hours. Ideally, the journey would take 60-75 minutes. But for Metros, designed for short city trips with frequent stops, it would take nearly two hours for this route. Hence, passengers expect a fast and comfortable option with seating, as standing for over an hour isn’t ideal,” said mobility expert Sanjeev V Dyamannavar.
“Extending suburban rail with limited stops similar to Delhi’s RRTS or Mumbai’s fast local/slow local trains would be better,” he said, adding that there are all possibilities that the project, if implemented, may prove to be a white elephant.
Ashish Verma, professor of transportation systems engineering at IISc, also voiced the same concern. “The Bengaluru-Tumakuru corridor falls outside Bengaluru Metropolitan region. Metro trains’ average speed is 30 km/h due to frequent stops, meaning travel on this route could take 2.5-3 hours, making it unsuitable for daily commuters.
Suburban trains or semi-high-speed systems can cover the same distance in 60-75 minutes with speeds of 100-160 kmph and limited halts. Public transport expansion is welcomed, but an analysis of alternatives, comparing metro, suburban rail, and RRTS, is essential to identify the most efficient and cost-effective solution for this stretch,” he said. The DPR has been submitted to the State Government and awaits approval. After state clears it, the project will require Central Government’s nod.
Stations proposed
The line is proposed to have 25 elevated stations stretching from Madavara on the existing Green Line to Shira Gate in Tumakuru. According to the DPR, the corridor will pass through key locations such as Makali, Nelamangala, and Dabaspet.