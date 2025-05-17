Experts urge alternatives to Bengaluru-Tumakuru Metro plan

BENGALURU: Mobility experts suggest finding alternative transport models to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (BMRCL) proposed Metro line from Bengaluru to Tumakuru. However, BMRCL officials have already submitted the feasibility report of the 56.6 km stretch to connect the two cities.

“The distance between Bengaluru and Tumakuru is over 70 km, mostly travelled by office and factory workers during peak hours. Ideally, the journey would take 60-75 minutes. But for Metros, designed for short city trips with frequent stops, it would take nearly two hours for this route. Hence, passengers expect a fast and comfortable option with seating, as standing for over an hour isn’t ideal,” said mobility expert Sanjeev V Dyamannavar.

“Extending suburban rail with limited stops similar to Delhi’s RRTS or Mumbai’s fast local/slow local trains would be better,” he said, adding that there are all possibilities that the project, if implemented, may prove to be a white elephant.