Karnataka's PU II Exam-two pass rate falls below 32%, hits 3.98% dip

BENGALURU: The pass percentage for the second Pre-University Exam-II dropped to 31.27% this year, with just 60,692 of the 1,94,077 students clearing the exam, marking a nearly 4% decline compared to 2024.

Among the 1,53,620 freshers, 54,168 cleared the exam, recording a pass percentage of 35.26. Additionally, 71,964 students took the exam to improve their scores, and 41,719 managed to improve their marks, while 28,617 students scored lower compared to their marks in Exam- I.

Among freshers, the Arts stream had the highest number of candidates with 61,185 appearing, Science with 47,402, while Commerce had the lowest with 45,033. Despite the higher turnout, Arts recorded the lowest pass percentage at 28.43%, while Commerce achieved the highest at 41.29%. The pass percentage for Science stood at 38.35%. The overall pass percentage for freshers, combining Exam 1 and Exam 2 results, stands at 81.94%, while the overall pass percentage (freshers, repeaters and private students included) is 77.96%.

Girls outperformed boys in the Exam-II, achieving a pass percentage of 36.38% compared to 34.34% for boys. Repeaters from previous years secured a pass percentage of 16.21%, while private candidates with attendance shortages had a mere 6.91% pass rate.

Physics saw the highest number of students attempting subject-wise improvement, with 46,270 appearing and 26,518 achieving better scores. However, Chemistry had the maximum number of improved scores, with 31,974 students successfully enhancing their marks.

The Chief Minister congratulated the students and encouraged those who improved their scores. He assured those who couldn’t clear both exams that they could attempt Exam-III.