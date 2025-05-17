Upa Lokayukta uncovers major violations in Kolar stone quarries, orders case against 18 officials

BENGALURU: The recent visit of Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa to the villages in Tekal hobli of Malur taluk in Kolar district has revealed shocking findings about a dozen stone quarries and stone-crushing units excavating more than 300 ft deep, violating norms like exceeding permissible digging limits and lack of safety measures and border stones and fencing, among others.

Justice Veerappa ordered a case against 18 officials of the Mines and Geology, Public Works, Revenue, Survey, Labour departments, Bescom, Regional Transport Officer, Environment Officer and others of the district and issued notice to them. Among other violations, a stone-crushing unit is running in Sy.No. 186, Makarahalli, even after the expiry of the lease in 2021.

Justice Veerappa sought details like how many stone quarries and crushers are licensed and how many are operating without permits, illegal mining, and transport of murram and sand. Apart from this, he also directed them to furnish other details, such as whether a Mineral Dispatch Permit under Rule 42(1) of the KMCC Rules is issued and is being regularly supervised; if there are violations, how many cases are registered; whether all vehicles for the transport of minor minerals are registered for that purpose; and cases registered for non-installation of GPS and violation of prescribed routes for transport of minor minerals.