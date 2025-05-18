Sword-cutting reels land Hubballi-Dharwad rowdies in police net

DHARWAD: How to win likes and influence people is the big game in the town. It has always been. Social media platforms have opened the doors to notoriety and stardom to all--heroes as well antiheroes.

In the twin cities of Hubballi Dharwad, rowdy-sheeters have read their Dale Carnegie. These social media bullies are making reels of their birthday celebrations for their ‘fan base’ with a flourish--they ram home the point by using a sword to cut the cake. All to peddle their influence and to intimidate the town folk and let it be known to authorities that ‘’no one can touch them.”

But now they are in for a rude shock. The Hubballi Dharwad police are finally cracking the whip against the rowdy-sheeters who have assiduously built a fan following on various social media platforms.

The police have found 700 accounts on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube being handled by rowdy-sheeters and their cronies.

The police said that these accounts carry crime-promoting videos and messages. A few accounts portray these rowdy sheeters as superheroes and claim no one can touch them, said the police.

The police have filed 28 first information reports against 50 rowdy-sheeters across 15 police stations in the twin cities. All such account handlers are being questioned by the police.