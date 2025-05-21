Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gives title deeds to beneficiaries, calls it ‘sixth guarantee’

HOSAPETE : The Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah celebrated two years in power by distributing land ownership documents to 1,11,111 beneficiaries on Tuesday.

During the ‘Samarpane Sankalpa’ event held in Hosapet, the CM symbolically distributed the documents to a few beneficiaries. The CM said his government has fulfilled the five guarantees -- Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, and Yuva Nidhi.

“The distribution of land ownership documents to tandas, hattis and hamlets are our ‘sixth guarantee’,” the CM said.

“These guarantees will uplift all communities without discrimination and strengthen the state’s social and economic foundation,” he added.

The CM said that within the next six months, the remaining 50,000 eligible families in the state will also be issued property rights documents. “The government’s vision is to ensure dignity and legal certainty for the poor residing in these settlements. We aim to transform these areas into recognized villages and provide rightful ownership to those who have lived there for generations,” he added.

Targeting the Centre, the CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to live up to his promise of cooperative federalism. “Despite contributing Rs 4.5 lakh crore in taxes annually, we receive only 14 paise for every rupee in return. This undermines the federal structure,” the CM said. He also alleged that the Centre has failed to release its share of funds for Centrally-sponsored schemes, despite the state contributing its portion.