One person dead in wild elephant attack ahead of Bedu Namme festival in Karnataka's Devarapura

MADIKERI: The village of Devarapura in South Kodagu, which was preparing to celebrate the unique festival of ‘Bedu Namme’, turned into a place of mourning after a villager was killed in a wild elephant attack. The incident occurred near the Aiyappa Temple, where locals had gathered to begin the festivities.

Annaiah (41), an estate labourer, was the victim of the tragic attack. As usual, he had left his home to work at a private estate. On his way, he was attacked by a wild elephant. While he attempted to escape, he was unable to find a way out along the narrow path near the forest fringe and was killed on the spot.

The incident came to light after villagers who were offering pooja at the Aiyappa Temple heard screams.