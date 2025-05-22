18-year-old girl’s body stuffed in trolley bag found in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed inside a trolley bag near the railway bridge at Chandapura in Anekal on Wednesday around 11.30 am. The victim, around 18 years of age, was clad in a pink kurti and a black colour pants.

The murder must have happened elsewhere and the accused may have thrown it out of a moving train while the train was passing the railway bridge on the Hosur-Chandapura Road, said the police.

The body was shifted to Oxford Hospital’s mortuary at Yadavanahalli in Attibele for postmortem.

“The accused must have tried to kill the victim by smothering her. After she fell unconscious, her body must have been stuffed inside the trolley assuming that she had died. We suspect that the victim was alive when she was stuffed inside the trolley. When we opened the trolley, we saw a large amount of mucus from her nose and mouth. Mucus comes out only when the victim is still alive. If she had already died before her body was stuffed, then the mucus will not come out. The postmortem report will throw light on the exact cause of death,’’ said an investigation officer.