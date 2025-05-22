Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh to discuss Tungabhadra water issue

BENGALURU: DCM DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said issues pertaining to river water with Andhra Pradesh need to be addressed, especially pertaining to silt accumulation in the Tungabhadra, which is affecting free flow of water. Accordingly, Shivakumar sought support from AP DCM Pawan Kalyan to fix a time with AP CM Chandrababu Naidu to hold a detailed discussion.

He said the flow of around 24 tmcft of water, is getting affected because of the silt accumulation on the river banks.

He said, “Whenever time is given, I, along with a team from Karnataka, will visit Andhra Pradesh to address the issue.” Reacting, Kalyan said the issue will be looked into and addressed at the earliest. The free flow of water is important for everyone, he added.