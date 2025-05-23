10 years later, Belgavi-Goa road finally back in shape

BELAGAVI: The scenic Belagavi–Goa road, which winds through the lush and dense Western Ghats, is finally back in shape. After decades of neglect, the state government has completed the long-awaited reconstruction and asphalting of this vital route. Commuters from Belagavi can now enjoy a smooth, hassle-free journey to Panaji in just 2.5 to 3 hours.
The final phase of the project included the asphalting of an 8–10 km stretch between Kusmalli and Kinaye. As assured by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Karnataka Public Works Department (PWD), the work has been completed on schedule.
While the Goa side of the road, maintained by the Goa PWD, has consistently remained in good condition, the Karnataka stretch, around 50 km, had been in a deplorable state for over two decades. NHAI Project Director Bhuvanesh Kumar confirmed that the entire stretch has been completed within the stipulated deadline.
Monitored by NHAI, the Karnataka PWD carried out the implementation, and the route is now ready to offer commuters a safe and pleasant travel experience. Authorities also noted that the bridge near Kankumbi is being completed on a war footing.