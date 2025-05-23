10 years later, Belgavi-Goa road finally back in shape

BELAGAVI: The scenic Belagavi–Goa road, which winds through the lush and dense Western Ghats, is finally back in shape. After decades of neglect, the state government has completed the long-awaited reconstruction and asphalting of this vital route. Commuters from Belagavi can now enjoy a smooth, hassle-free journey to Panaji in just 2.5 to 3 hours.

The final phase of the project included the asphalting of an 8–10 km stretch between Kusmalli and Kinaye. As assured by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Karnataka Public Works Department (PWD), the work has been completed on schedule.