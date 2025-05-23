50-year-old marriage broker stabbed to death in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: A 30-year-old man was arrested for fatally stabbing a marriage broker and injuring his two sons in Valachil, Mangaluru, on Thursday night.

According to the Mangaluru city police commissioner Anupam Agrawal, Suleman (50), a resident of Vamanjoor, had facilitated the marriage of the accused, Mustafa (30), a relative, with a woman named Shaheenaz about eight months ago. But due to subsequent marital discord, Shaheenaz had returned to her parental home two months prior to the incident, leading to tension between Mustafa and Suleman.

On Thursday night, Mustafa allegedly made an abusive call to Suleman. In response, Suleman, along with his sons Riyab and Siyab, visited Mustafa’s residence in Valachil to settle the differences amicably. While the sons waited by the roadside, Suleman went to speak to Mustafa.

A short while later, Suleman returned and reveleaed to her sons that the discussion was unfruitful and they should leave. At that moment, Mustafa reportedly came running from his house, shouting threats in the Byari language, and suddenly attacked Suleman with a knife, stabbing him in the right side of the neck.

Suleman sustained injury and collapsed on the spot. Mustafa then assaulted both sons, stabbing Siyab in the left side of the chest and Riyab on the right forearm.

With the help of locals, the injured were taken to Janapriya Hospital around 11 PM. Suleman was declared brought dead, and both Riyab and Siyab were admitted for treatment.

Based on the complaint, case has been registered at Mangaluru Rural Police Station under Sections 103(1), 109(1), 118(1), 351(2), 351(3), and 352 of The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Further investigation is on.