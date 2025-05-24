Chalavadi approaches Horatti for privilege motion against Kalaburagi SP

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi T Narayanaswamy on Friday approached Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, seeking his permission to move a breach of privilege motion against Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police and other officers. As Horatti was not in office, Chalavadi spoke to him over phone and submitted the proposal to the personal secretary at Vidhana Soudha.

On being heckled and his alleged ‘illegal detention’ at the government guesthouse in Chittapur on May 21, Chalavadi alleged that officers were party to it. “Kalaburagi SP Aduru Srinivasulu and Additional SP Mahesh Meghannavar, DySP Shankar Gowda Patil, CPIs Chandrashekar Thigadi, Nataraja Lada and other officers kept silent and performed their duties in a manner that led to my privileges being breached by participating in this criminal and shameful act,” he alleged, seeking action against them.

Chalavadi was visiting Chittapur to attend a Tiranga Yatra programme organised in honour of Indian soldiers involved in ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Soon after he arrived at the Government Guesthouse at 3.30pm, some goons, claiming to be Congress workers, staged a protest in front of the main gate, using abusive language and shouting slogans, he alleged.

“Kalaburagi SP Aduru Srinivasulu did not arrive or respond properly to my call. But around 07.38 pm, the group forcibly entered the Circuit House premises. They threw a blueprint on my official government vehicle and damaged the vehicle.

They tried to attack me, used low-level language, insulted and threatened me. Police were staring at me and were getting repeated phone calls. They were acting as per instructions given. I was trapped in that guesthouse for more than six hours and they kept me in illegal detention,” he said.

Trouble broke out after Chalavadi allegedly made a derogatory remark against RDPR minister and Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge.