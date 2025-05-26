Heavy rain triggers landslides, flooding across Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU: Traffic on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway (NH-75) was disrupted on Sunday following a landslide at Shirady Ghat in Sakaleshpur taluk of Hassan district.

Vehicles stranded along the highway near the Hassan-Dakshina Kannada border, as continuous rainfall in both districts worsened the situation. With increased weekend traffic, congestion intensified, prompting police to erect barricades at key points and divert vehicles to alternate routes.

Heavy rain continued to lash Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada district affecting normal life. The traffic at Pumpwell junction was affected due to waterlogging beneath the flyover. Motorists were found struggling to maneuver the waterlogged area.

A huge tree fell on a house at Barebailu in Mangaluru severely damaging the house at around 7 pm on Saturday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. Several low-lying areas in Mangaluru were inundated due to the heavy downpour.