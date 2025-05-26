Karnataka HC condones delay, asks Railways tribunal to reconsider compensation claim

BENGALURU: Condoning the delay of nearly 16 months in approaching the Railway Claims Tribunal for compensation by a village family, whose member died in a 2016 railway accident in Kalaburagi, the Karnataka High Court remitted the case to the Tribunal to consider on merits, in accordance with the law.

The court said the Tribunal can consider the claim application after receiving evidence from both parties, and dispose of it within a period of six months.

“When the wife and mother are residing in a village, being rustic and semi-literate persons and do not have knowledge of worldly affairs, it is quite natural for some delay to occur... Therefore, the Tribunal ought to have considered the claim application in a positive and magnanimous way.

The approach of the Tribunal in dismissing the claim application only on the ground of delay is not correct and liable to be set aside... the delay in preferring the claim application is hereby condoned,” said Justice Hanchate Sanjeevkumar.

The order was passed recently while allowing the appeal filed by Renuka and other family members of the deceased, Basavaraj, questioning the Tribunal order dated March 21, 2018, dismissing their claim on grounds of delay. On July 8, 2016, Basavaraj, travelling from Kalaburagi to Nalwar station, had died in a railway accident.