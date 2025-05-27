Three bikers die in separate road mishaps in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Three men died in as many road accidents in the city on Monday.

In Jnanabharathi traffic police station limits, 38-year-old Anilkumar, a resident of Hebbagodi, died when he rammed his two-wheeler into the rear of a tractor at high speed. The incident occurred near the Ullal bridge on NICE Road around 10.50 am. He worked as a water purifier service agent.

In the another incident, 19-year-old Balaji, a resident of Ullal Bhasti, died after a speeding truck collided with his two-wheeler. The incident took place near 4th Block, SMV Layout, around 1.30 pm.

In an accident a 19-year-old Praveen died when he fell from his electric two-wheeler after it skidded and was run over by a mini goods vehicle. Praveen was a resident of 9th Cross, Magadi Road, and hailed from Rajasthan. The Magadi traffic police arrested the driver, Mohammad Ali (40).