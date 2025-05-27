Three-year-old girl dies after falling off bike during traffic police check

MANDYA: A three-year-old girl died after falling off a two-wheeler and being run over by a truck on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway in Mandya on Monday after the traffic police allegedly stopped the bike as the riders were not wearing helmets.

A large number of people protested at the spot, blaming the traffic police for the accident, following which three Assistant Sub-Inspectors were suspended.

The victim Hrithiksha was the only daughter of Vanishree and Ashok and hailed from Goravanahalli village in Maddur taluk. Earlier in the day, the girl was bitten by a stray dog while playing near her home. Vanishree and her brother-in-law Baskar Gowda took the girl to the Maddur government hospital. The doctors there gave her first aid and then referred her to MIMS Hospital in Mandya owing to the unavailability of the required anti-rabies vaccine at Maddur.