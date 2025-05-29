Congress slams Centre over Operation Sindoor; questions vacancies in armed forces

BENGALURU: The Congress’s national leadership continued its fussilade against the Centre over Operation Sindoor on Wednesday and blamed the government for not filling vacancies in the armed forces.

Speaking at the ‘Jai Hind Sabha’ organised by the party in the city, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal slammed the Central Government for not calling a special Parliament session to demonstrate national unity on Operation Sindoor.

He said, “Several questions have emerged about Operation Sindoor. These need answers from the government. Why did our intelligence agencies fail to prevent the Pahalgam attack? We have also learned that an officer from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly leaking information related to the Pahalgam attack to Pakistan.” Venugopal also pointed out that the perpetrators of Pahalgam terror are yet to be arrested.

He also questioned the abrupt stoppage of Operation Sindoor. “The government has not explained the terms of the ceasefire with Pakistan. PM Narendra Modi has remained silent, even as US President Donald Trump claimed credit for the ceasefire. The PM’s silence raises serious concerns about the strength of our foreign policy. It appears decisions are being made not in Delhi, but in Washington, DC,” he said.

He said the Congress had posed several questions to the External Affairs Minister although not all could be made public. “The answers we received are not satisfactory.”

“Our Foreign Minister said that intelligence about the attack was shared in advance. If that’s the case, why wasn’t action taken to prevent it? And now he claims there was no intelligence before the operation. His contradictory statements are on public record,” Venugopal said.