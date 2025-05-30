Illegal Ram Mandir in Karnataka's Belagavi demolished after seer held for abduction, rape

BELAGAVI: In the wake of the arrest of self-proclaimed seer Hathyogi Lokeshwar Swami for the alleged abduction and rape of a minor girl, authorities of Raibag taluk administration demolished the seer’s illegal ashram in an overnight operation.

The structure, known as Ram Mandir Mutt, was located on survey no 225 in Mekhali village and was reportedly constructed eight years ago by encroaching approximately 8 acres of government grazing land (Gairan land). Despite its unauthorised status, the mutt continued to operate for years.

Following the seer’s recent arrest and judicial custody, officials from the Raibag taluk administration carried out a pre-dawn demolition drive. The structure was brought down using three bulldozers.

The operation included the complete demolition of the temple associated with the mutt. The crackdown was part of a broader effort to remove illegal encroachments on public land and restore accountability in the region.