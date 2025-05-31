Action against officers failing to curb anti-social elements: Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warned the deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) that action will be taken against them if they fail to curb anti-social elements disturbing peace and harmony in society. Siddaramaiah directed the officials to take stern action against anyone violating the laws, no matter how influential they are.
Addressing a review meeting, the CM said that if law and order deteriorate, it will have an impact on development, as both are inextricably linked. Siddaramaiah said that the DCs and SPs will be directly held responsible for maintaining law and order in their districts.
The CM said that the DCs are the heads of the district-level peace committees and they should take preventive measures to maintain peace and harmony, and not just do the post-mortem of the situation after the violence.
The CM also expressed concern over child marriages in the state and asked why they are not coming to the notice of district-level officers. In 2024-25, there were reports of 700 child marriages and it has come to his notice that FIRs were not registered in many instances, the CM said, adding that child marriage in the districts shows that the officials have failed to prevent them.
He directed the officials to take stern action in POCSO cases.
The CM also asked the officials to pay surprise visits to schools, hostels, and other offices, every month and ensure that the junior officials are working efficiently.
The officials should meet the people coming to their offices and try to address their problems, he said, adding that district in-charge secretaries must visit the districts at least twice a month to review development works.
He said that the Union Government is yet to release Rs 1400 crore under the MGNREGA and directed the officials to take appropriate measures to get the funds released as the last month’s wages are yet to be paid.