Action against officers failing to curb anti-social elements: Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warned the deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) that action will be taken against them if they fail to curb anti-social elements disturbing peace and harmony in society. Siddaramaiah directed the officials to take stern action against anyone violating the laws, no matter how influential they are.

Addressing a review meeting, the CM said that if law and order deteriorate, it will have an impact on development, as both are inextricably linked. Siddaramaiah said that the DCs and SPs will be directly held responsible for maintaining law and order in their districts.

The CM said that the DCs are the heads of the district-level peace committees and they should take preventive measures to maintain peace and harmony, and not just do the post-mortem of the situation after the violence.