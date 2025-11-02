DKS counters Siddaramaiah camp’s aggression with restraint

The behind-the-scenes struggle for power in the ruling Congress appears to be intensifying. A sense of uncertainty is palpable in the corridors of Vidhana Soudha, and talks of leadership change have become central to most political discussions in the state.

While that may have been the case for some time, what is striking is that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s camp has kept the pot boiling, while Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and his followers are exercising restraint. That is unusual for a leader known for playing his game on the front foot and often preferring a less-nuanced approach while countering his political detractors.

The state Congress chief’s restraint on the leadership issue could mean that he is reasonably assured by the party’s high command that his interests would be protected. That could perhaps be the reason for his confidence, even though the CM’s camp is indicating that a leadership change at this juncture would be riddled with challenges and a tough call to make.

The CM’s staunch follower, Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s emphatic declaration earlier this week that Siddaramaiah will continue as CM for full five years, till 2028, reflects the mood in the camp. He even went on to say that Shivakumar should become the CM after Siddaramaiah completes his full tenure in 2028.

In fact, the minister was more confident than the CM himself. Siddaramaiah appears to have made a climbdown from his earlier stance of asserting that he would complete the full term to stating that he would complete the five-year tenure if the high command permits it. The reason for this subtle yet profound change — “if the high command permits” — is not known.