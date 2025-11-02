Row in Belagavi after police inspector’s selfie with MES leader; government orders action

BELAGAVI: Even as Kannada groups had hailed the Belagavi district administration’s firm stance in denying permission to }the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) to observe a “Black Day” on Kannada Rajyotsava, a fresh controversy has surfaced after a police inspector was seen taking a selfie with a leader of the MES.

Sources said Circle Police Inspector JM Kalimirchi of Malmaruti Police Station, who was deployed for bandobast duty, was caught on camera casually chatting and taking a selfie with Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti leader Shubham Shelke.

The incident has triggered widespread anger among Kannada activists, who have accused the officer of showing sympathy towards an outfit known for its anti-Kannada stance. Several Kannada organisations have demanded immediate disciplinary action against the officer, calling his behaviour “an insult to Karnataka’s pride on its foundation day.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of pro-Maharashtra activists defied police restrictions to participate in a Black Day rally in Belagavi on Saturday. The MES had earlier declared November 1, Karnataka’s Formation Day (Kannada Rajyotsava), as Black Day.

Action will be taken against inspector, says Parameshwara

Karnatka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has said that action would be initiated against the Belagavi police inspector who took a selfie with MES leader Shubham Shelke during the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations.