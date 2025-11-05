Mission to make Karnataka skill capital of India, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the state is aiming to skill three million youth by 2032 and increase enrollment in women’s Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) to 33% while inaugurating the first edition of Bengaluru Skill Summit on Tuesday.

Siddaramaiah said the summit operationalises the Karnataka Skill Development Policy 2025–32, first announced in his previous Budget.

The seven-year strategy, with an outlay of Rs 4,432 crore, aims to position Karnataka as a global hub for a future-ready and inclusive workforce.

He said the seven-year strategic blueprint will double district-level skilling capacity and strengthen international placements through the International Migration Centre - Karnataka . “As we look ahead, our mission is clear — to make Karnataka the Skill Capital of India and a $1 trillion economy by 2032, powered by talent, technology and tenacity,” the CM said.

Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said “Bengaluru is not just the Silicon Valley of India, it is also the skill capital of India. Our youth are not just job seekers — they are job creators, innovators and global contributors.”

He outlined five priority pillars: future skills (AI, robotics, green mobility, healthcare, advanced manufacturing); industry-led curriculum; skilling beyond degrees; global mobility opportunities; and inclusive skilling for rural youth, women and marginalised communities. “We are aligning skilling programs to future industry needs, not yesterday’s curriculum. Government alone cannot shape the future of skills. This mission requires partnership,” he said.