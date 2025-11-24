ELCITA feeder buses cut 35–40 tonnes emission monthly after Yellow Line launch in Electronic City

BENGALURU: Following the launch of the Metro Yellow Line on August 11, the Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA) introduced free feeder buses that have cut down the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 35-40 tonnes a month, which is equal to the amount absorbed by 850 to 1,000 trees in a year while also solving the first- and last-mile connectivity.

According to an ELCITA spokesperson, every day, around 2,500 passengers use these shuttle buses within Electronics City to travel between Metro stations and company campuses. ELCITA operates six shuttle buses, which make 19-20 trips across five routes in the area.

“We introduced this service to cut down the use of private vehicles and reduce the carbon footprint as much as possible, while also giving employees a sustainable option for first- and last-mile travel. ELCITA urges all companies in Electronics City to encourage their employees to make use of this service.

We have also requested industries to stop sending private vehicles for Metro pick-up and drop, since our feeder service already covers all major points in the area,” the spokesperson told TNIE.