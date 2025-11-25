Maize farmers in Karnataka call off hunger strike

DHARWAD: The maize farmers in Navalgund on Monday withdrew their hunger strike demanding immediate opening of procurement centres for their produce after the district administration and local MLA NH Konaraddi convinced them that appropriate steps would be taken without further delay.

Konaraddi said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday assured him that the State government was committed to purchasing the farmers’ produce regardless of the Central government’s permission. He attributed the delay in opening the procurement centres to technical reasons.

Dharwad DC Divya Prabhu said Chief Secretary Shalani Rajneesh and other government officials concerned are aware of the farmers’ plight. “It will be resolved in a timely manner.,” she said.