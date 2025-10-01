Lokayukta raids premises of Congress MLA TD Raje Gowda

CHIKKAMAGALURU: The Lokayukta police on Tuesday raided four premises belonging to Sringeri MLA TD Raje Gowda in Basapara near Khandya, Hosamane and Bengaluru.

BJP leader Dinesh Hosur had lodged a complaint in the People Representatives’ Court alleging that Gowda had failed to disclose information about some of his assets in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission during the 2023 assembly election.

Dinesh said that Gowda, a two-time MLA from Sringeri, had declared that his assets were 45 lakh in the 2018 assembly election, yet omitted the acquisition of property worth crores in his affidavit for the 2023 assembly polls.

It is alleged that Gowda bought 266 acres of coffee plantation previously owned by the late coffee industrialist Siddarth Hegde at Halasur, near Balehonnur.

A case has been filed against Gowda, his wife, Pushpa, and his son, Rajdev, who is currently abroad, at the Chikkamagaluru Lokayukta station.

Gowda said he would cooperate with the Lokayukta officials during the investigation. He said the accusations against him were politically motivated.