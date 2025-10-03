Devanahalli farmers anxious over KIADB notice on land rates

BENGALURU: Farmers from Channarayapatna hobli in Devanahalli taluk are anxious after receiving fresh notices for land acquisition, despite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s assurance on July 15 that the government had dropped the acquisition of 1,777 acres across 13 villages, to establish a defence and aerospace tech park. The farmers also warned of intense protests if the land is not denotified as promised.

Farmers from Hyadala and Gokare Bacchenahalli, two of the 13 notified villages, said the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) had issued notices for a price-fixation meeting on September 6 to acquire 439 acres in these villages. However, the meeting was deferred following protests, but villagers remain worried.

Ramesh Cheemachanahalli, a farmer and member of Channarayapatna Land Acquisition Protest Committee, said the government had claimed that land will only be taken from those willing to part with it. However, he explained the reality is otherwise and said, “Around 23 farmers have offered 154 acres. But at least 13 other applications are bogus, and submitted under fake names. Complaints have been filed with the police and KIADB.”

He stressed that once prices are fixed, acquisition becomes legally binding, making the government’s intention unclear and fuelling farmers’ fears.