Gandhi Jyothi procession in Karnataka to spread Gandhian values

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the state Congress will organise Gandhi Jyothi procession in every Assembly constituency of the state to spread Gandhian values among people, especially the youth. Shivakumar was speaking at the KPCC office in Bengaluru on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Shivakumar, who is the state Congress president, said, “I did not want to make this announcement in the absence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Rajya Sabha member GC Chandrashekhar has been given the responsibility of discussing the programme with party officials,” he said.

Shivakumar further said that newly appointed chairpersons of various boards and corporations should take up the responsibility of the Gandhi Jyothi procession and demonstrate their strength. “Being chairperson is not just about having the power... it is also about coordinating with district Congress leaders to implement this programme,” the Deputy CM said.

Further, Shivakumar said that the party has come up with a book that has resolutions passed in the 1924 Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi and adopted in the Gandhi Bharat programme. “Only we get the opportunity to worship Mahatma Gandhi. The BJP is not so lucky. Mahatma Gandhi may not be with us. But his ideals, life, guidance, thoughts, and messages are still alive,” Shivakumar added.