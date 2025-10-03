Six hurt in Gadag clash over cigarette dues

GADAG: A fight broke out between two groups over unpaid tea and cigarette dues in Shirahatti, Gadag, on Thursday evening. Six people were injured, and the clash took on communal overtones.

According to reports, Abdul Gani, who runs a paan shop on Talageri Street, asked Devappa Pujar to pay him Rs 2,500 which he allegedly owed Gani for cigarettes and tea. Instead, Devappa went to a neighbouring shop, and Gani confronted him and demanded payment. Devappa argued that the amount due was only `800, which led to a heated exchange, and escalated into a clash.

Devappa, who was injured in the scuffle, informed his friends who rushed to the spot and allegedly damaged Abdul’s shop. The altercation then acquired communal overtones.

Abdul’s wife Mumtaz said Devappa’s friends attacked them first and vandalised the shop, and made communal statements. However, the youths denied this, claiming they were attacked by Abdul’s group from behind, who also instigated others.

The injured were identified as Abdul Gani Makandar, Devappa Pujar, Parashuram Donkaballi, Mailarappa Kannappanavar and Virupaksha Hiremath, and were admitted to Gadag District Hospital.

A case was registered and investigation is under way. Security was tightened and a senior police official said details will be revealed after the inquiry is completed.