Socio-Economic Survey to begin today in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Socio-Economic and Educational Survey will commence in Bengaluru on Saturday, and has to be completed in 15 days. Each surveyor will have to spend 20 minutes at a house collecting data, and by 4 pm daily, will have to assemble at a mustering point to apprise the details to higher officials and store the collected data at the point, across five municipal corporations. To monitor and supervise the exercise, the GBA has appointed revenue officers and KAS officers as nodal officers.

The second phase of training of surveyors concluded on Friday. As part of the final training session for over 300 surveyors at Town Hall, enumerators were given information about the website, uploading data, and conducting house-to-house data collection.

“There were issues with ward selection, as well as some confusion about using the app. Some of us are even facing logging issues due to a server problem. All this impacted the survey training. Amid these challenges, the survey will commence on Saturday. We hope our hardwork is recognised, and we will appeal to the public to cooperate and give details,” said a surveyor.