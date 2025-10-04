Socio-Economic Survey to begin today in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Socio-Economic and Educational Survey will commence in Bengaluru on Saturday, and has to be completed in 15 days. Each surveyor will have to spend 20 minutes at a house collecting data, and by 4 pm daily, will have to assemble at a mustering point to apprise the details to higher officials and store the collected data at the point, across five municipal corporations. To monitor and supervise the exercise, the GBA has appointed revenue officers and KAS officers as nodal officers.
The second phase of training of surveyors concluded on Friday. As part of the final training session for over 300 surveyors at Town Hall, enumerators were given information about the website, uploading data, and conducting house-to-house data collection.
“There were issues with ward selection, as well as some confusion about using the app. Some of us are even facing logging issues due to a server problem. All this impacted the survey training. Amid these challenges, the survey will commence on Saturday. We hope our hardwork is recognised, and we will appeal to the public to cooperate and give details,” said a surveyor.
“Each enumerator will have to cover 300 homes in 15 days. In case they are absent without any valid reason, they will face action,” said an official.
Meanwhile, GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, addressing a virtual meeting, said the surveyors assigned by various departments to conduct the survey have been trained twice in the respective municipal corporations, and have been instructed to expedite the survey work.
34 KAS officers to ensure smooth conduct of survey
The GBA chief commissioner directed additional commissioners, joint commissioners, and deputy commissioners to actively participate. “The government has issued orders appointing a senior KAS officer as nodal officer for each Assembly constituency.
Accordingly, 34 KAS officers are will ensure smooth conduct of the survey and maintain coordination between the surveyors and the government. One Group-A officer has been appointed as ward supervisor for each ward, and will oversee the entire survey of that ward. Similarly, deployment of one surveyor for 300 houses each has been decided and a deputy supervisor has been appointed to supervise the work of every 15-20 surveyors,” he added.