DK Shivakumar left 'uncomfortable' as enumerators pose ‘personal’ questions during caste survey in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The delayed Socio-Economic and Educational survey, or caste Survey, in Bengaluru began with a “drama” as enumerators conducting the survey treated Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar like a common man and posed all 60 questions, making him “uncomfortable”.
The enumerators, along with senior officers of the Backward Classes Department, KV Rajendra, Commissioner, Bengaluru West City Corporation, and Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner for Revenue, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), arrived at the DCM’s Sadashivanagar residence on Saturday, where his family was present.
The DCM, who started fielding the questions patiently, felt that certain posers were too ‘personal’. “Is there a need to ask about cattle, poultry, tractor, court cases and diseases? Make it simple. Social and economical information is enough. People will get exhausted. I only lost patience. Will the public be patient in answering all the questions,” Shivakumar reacted.
He later instructed the secretary concerned, Tulasi Maddineni, to reduce the number of questions. He advised the enumerators in the city to be sensible, as people lose patience about queries on sheep, poultry and jewellery they own.
“They (enumerators) also asked me such questions. I may have them (cattle and hens) at my village. People in rural areas may give details with patience, but city residents may lose it,” he remarked. He also felt the process was too long as it took over an hour to complete the survey of his family, while enumerators are expected to spend 20 minutes per household.
DKS: Gather accurate info during survey
Shivakumar, however, appealed to the public, saying, “To provide justice to the next generation of all societies, participate in the survey and provide the necessary information.”
Asked if there were too many questions and they should have been simplified, he said, “I saw these questions only today. They should have been simplified.” On some personal questions, he said, “The court has said you cannot be forced to answer these questions. It is up to the people to answer and they have the freedom to say such questions do not apply to them. I told the surveyors to be sensitive while conducting the survey in Bengaluru.”
On many people refusing to participate in the survey, he said, “It is our duty to explain. We will do it.”
As there were technical glitches and other practical problems during the survey, he said, “The social welfare department will fix them. That is their responsibility. We will also allow people to participate in the survey online. Enumerators should provide that information too.” He had a final advice for enumerators: “No matter if the survey gets delayed, but gather accurate information.”