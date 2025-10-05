DK Shivakumar left 'uncomfortable' as enumerators pose ‘personal’ questions during caste survey in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The delayed Socio-Economic and Educational survey, or caste Survey, in Bengaluru began with a “drama” as enumerators conducting the survey treated Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar like a common man and posed all 60 questions, making him “uncomfortable”.

The enumerators, along with senior officers of the Backward Classes Department, KV Rajendra, Commissioner, Bengaluru West City Corporation, and Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner for Revenue, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), arrived at the DCM’s Sadashivanagar residence on Saturday, where his family was present.

The DCM, who started fielding the questions patiently, felt that certain posers were too ‘personal’. “Is there a need to ask about cattle, poultry, tractor, court cases and diseases? Make it simple. Social and economical information is enough. People will get exhausted. I only lost patience. Will the public be patient in answering all the questions,” Shivakumar reacted.

He later instructed the secretary concerned, Tulasi Maddineni, to reduce the number of questions. He advised the enumerators in the city to be sensible, as people lose patience about queries on sheep, poultry and jewellery they own.

“They (enumerators) also asked me such questions. I may have them (cattle and hens) at my village. People in rural areas may give details with patience, but city residents may lose it,” he remarked. He also felt the process was too long as it took over an hour to complete the survey of his family, while enumerators are expected to spend 20 minutes per household.