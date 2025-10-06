Bengaluru forest cell stretched thin with 18 staff; tree falls cause deaths, injuries, traffic chaos

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Forest Cell’s efforts to find and prune weak trees and branches that are vulnerable to fall during heavy rain and strong winds has been hampered with the cell consisting of only 18 staffers to monitor the entire city.

Largely because of this, the city is witnessing tree fall incidents that have either maimed or claimed lives of people and damaged vehicles, roads and buildings. As trees have not been pruned in many places, they have blocked traffic signals, making it difficult for motorists and pedestrians.

According to the forest cell data, the city has seen 1,122 trees uprooting and 3,547 branches falling since January 2025. These incidents have killed three people, including a woman on Sunday, and injured 10. Rain trees and mayflower trees are the most vulnerable to fall during strong winds and heavy rain.

“A team is sent to prune trees only when residents place a request. If the cell has more Range Forest Officers, daily rounds can be conducted and such trees can be removed even before they fall, causing injuries and deaths,” said an official from the BBMP forest cell, working under the Greater Bengaluru Authority now.