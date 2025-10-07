BJP begins preparations for poll roll SIR in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, the BJP state unit held a workshop for its leaders in Bengaluru on Monday. The workshop to create awareness about the SIR was attended by over 200 leaders, including legislators, district unit presidents, and others from across the state.

BJP National Disciplinary Committee chairperson Om Pathak said they are creating awareness about the SIR of the electoral rolls to be taken up by the Election Commission of India (ECI) across the country. The SIR in Bihar was completed, and it will be announced in West Bengal, Assam, and Karnataka, he said, and added that the BJP is preparing for it.

Hitting out at the Congress and other parties from the I.N.D.I.A bloc, Pathak alleged that some people tried to create misconceptions about the SIR, which is required to ensure clear electoral rolls.

A clean and authentic electoral roll is very important in a democracy, as illegal infiltrators participating in the elections poses a threat to the country’s unity and integrity, he said. In any country, you have to be a citizen to become a voter, and the ECI has taken up the campaign, he said.

The SIR was conducted regularly across the country till 2004 to ensure that the voters’ list was clean, but that process was stopped after the Congress returned to power at the Centre, he said.

The BJP leader said no eligible voter should be left out of the electoral rolls.