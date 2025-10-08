Dam gates opened, six of family swept away near Kunigal in Karnataka

TUMAKURU: Six persons of a family, including two children, were swept away in strong currents of the Markonahalli dam waters, near Kunigal, on Tuesday afternoon. One person was rescued and hospitalised.

Two bodies were fished out and were identified as Arbin (30) and Sajiya (32). A search is on for the others, including Tabassum (45), Shabana (44), Mifra (4) and one-year-old Mahib. The fire brigade and local police teams continued the search until dusk. Nawab, who was also caught in the current, was rescued.

A family of 15 from BG Palya in Tumakuru had visited their relative’s house in Magadipalya village, as it was a holiday. After lunch, they went on a picnic to the dam site. While playing near the sluice gates, they were caught unawares when the gates were suddenly opened and water gushed out, washing them away, sources said.

Locals were shocked by the incident and said it was the first time it had happened at Markonahalli dam, which is a popular picnic spot. They blame it on a lack of security measures and caution by the authorities against people venturing near the sluice gates. The dam had received good inflow due to recent rains and the Hemavathy river waters.

Superintendent of Police Ashok KV rushed to the spot and supervised the search operation. A case was registered.

Three die in mishap

In a separate incident, three persons, including a child, died when their motorbike was hit by a tipper at Sugganahalli in Kunigal taluk on Tuesday. Huchappa (65) and his grandson Preetham (11) died on the spot, while Ningappa (46) died on the way to Adi Chunchanagiri Medical College Hospital. They were from Ungra village and were on their way to Haleuru village to a relative’s house. Huliyurudurga police registered a case.