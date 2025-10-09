CM Siddaramaiah warns poachers, pulls up officials

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday summoned forest department officials and told them to be more responsible in controlling wildlife crimes. Taking note of the death of six tigers in a short span in MM Hills, the CM warned poachers and said stern action would be taken.

He said, “The animals were poisoned as people were unhappy with the tiger killing their cattle. Those who committed the crime should be caught and punished severely so that it sets fear among others. Complete police support will be provided, and legal action will be taken no matter who it is and how big they are.”

Speaking at the valedictory celebrations of the 71st wildlife week celebrations, organised by the state forest department here, Siddaramaiah said the number of cases of man-animal conflict is on the rise.

CM also directed the forest, environment and ecology minister Eshwar B Khandre to complete the rail barricade works at the earliest. He questioned why funds were not being utilised. He also distributed the Chief Minister’s medals to the frontline staffers and officers for their contribution to wildlife conservation in 2024.

Noted former cricketer and coach Anil Kumble signed the official letter of acceptance for the role of Brand Ambassador of the forest department on the occasion. Kumble used the platform to appeal to the CM that the President’s medal be given to foresters, just like it is to police officers. He also asked the CM and Khandre to organise a national-level workshop, where ideas are exchanged.