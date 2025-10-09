MoU inked to fast track Army’s AI drone power

BENGALURU: 515 Army Base Workshop (ABW) (on behalf of Integrated Head Quarters of the Ministry of Defence(Army)/Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers) and IndyASTRA Technologies Pvt Ltd have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to fast-track Al-enabled drone capabilities for Indian Army Land Systems. The collaboration will be coordinated through 515 ABW.

The MoU aims to enable technology infusion in drone manufacturing with a focus on Al-enabled Flight Control System (FCS) and a Standard Drone Operating Platform (SDOP). IndyASTRA will provide technical consultancy to 515 ABW for comprehensive evaluation of drone technologies. This includes subsystem reviews, integration readiness and compliance with Army standards, an official release from the Ministry of Defence stated.

515 ABW will route need-based requests for manufacturing trials, validation, and certification support to IndyASTRA with emphasis on interoperability, safety and standards conformity. The MoU will strengthen indigenous capability and reduce import dependence for critical unmanned systems. It will shorten time-to-field for Al-enabled drone solutions supporting Army operations. The model is designed to be replicable for future programs and related subsystems. Overall, the partnership advances operational readiness and self-reliance, the release added.