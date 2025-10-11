I am in no hurry to occupy CM's Chair: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said he is not rushing for the CM's post. He also stated that his statements are being twisted by media.

Speaking to the public at Lal Bagh Botanical Garden during the 'Walk With Bengaluru Citizen' initiative aimed to address concerns and provide good city administration, Shivakumar said,"I am in politics to serve the people and not to do politics. I am working day in and day out to serve the people."

Deputy Chief Minister denied making any statement suggesting that the time had come for him to be the Chief Minister, as reported by a section of the media.

"I have not made any such statement; there is no need for me to make such a statement. I know my goal. God will give the opportunity when the time is ripe. I am currently focused on serving the people of Bengaluru and Karnataka. The media is trying to create controversy. I will file a defamation case if the media twists it," he added.