I am in no hurry to occupy CM's Chair: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said he is not rushing for the CM's post. He also stated that his statements are being twisted by media.
Speaking to the public at Lal Bagh Botanical Garden during the 'Walk With Bengaluru Citizen' initiative aimed to address concerns and provide good city administration, Shivakumar said,"I am in politics to serve the people and not to do politics. I am working day in and day out to serve the people."
Deputy Chief Minister denied making any statement suggesting that the time had come for him to be the Chief Minister, as reported by a section of the media.
"I have not made any such statement; there is no need for me to make such a statement. I know my goal. God will give the opportunity when the time is ripe. I am currently focused on serving the people of Bengaluru and Karnataka. The media is trying to create controversy. I will file a defamation case if the media twists it," he added.
The DCM who interacted with the public also clarified on the Lal Bagh land for the Tunnel Road issue. He stated, "Lal Bagh is public property. We will take all measures to save the public property. There is no need to acquire six acres of land. An entry and exit to the tunnel road will be provided in an acre area towards the Ashoka Pillar. About one acre of land in the parking area will be used for storage," he said. He added that tenders have been called and the best bidder will be awarded the work.
The DCM also stated that the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will give Rs 10 crore for the development of Lal Bagh. "A gym will be built for the convenience of the elderly and women," he said.
One of the walkers asked Shivakumar about the Tunnel Road Project impacting Lal Bagh Botanical Gardens, to which Shivakumar said, "Lalbagh will not be affected for any reason. The tunnel road will pass underground. The authorities have made a plan to provide access to the tunnel next to the Lal Bagh rock. I will inspect that area."
"We will modify this project if necessary," he assured.
The citizens interacting with DCM also raised concerns regarding the Clearance Certificate (CC), Occupancy Certificate (OC), garbage, traffic congestion, and others, and Shivakumar assured them that he would look into it and solve them.