Why is Congress high command not ending the uncertainty?

In May 2023, when the people of Karnataka handed over a thumping majority to the Congress, they hardly had any inkling that the government would be weighed down by a power struggle and political uncertainty, even as it approaches the halfway mark.

While many in the party believe that there was an agreement to share power between the top two — Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar — the suspense continues as the leadership has not gone public with its stand on either reaching such an arrangement or totally rejecting it. The high command’s stand has continued to fuel speculation. Now, both camps seem to be resorting to their own political strategies, while some ministers are appealing to the party leadership to end speculation.

However, the high command – which is trying to discipline its leaders talking about the issue – appears to be apprehensive about the ramifications of making its stand public. Its silence on the issue could even be part of a larger deliberate strategy to keep everyone guessing and run the show, as sending out a clear message could prove to be a bigger risk than trying to end the uncertainty.

The show of bonhomie among the top leaders in the state seems to have tapered a bit, while speculation over leadership change and a major cabinet reshuffle by dropping 50% of ministers are doing the rounds. The CM’s detractors in the party are of the view that rumours about a cabinet reshuffle are being spread by those wanting to consolidate their position by keeping ministers and ministerial aspirants guessing.