CM hints at cabinet rejig at dinner meet

BENGALURU: With his government completing the half-way mark of two-and-a-half years in office, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hosted a dinner for his cabinet colleagues at his residence on Monday night. At the event, he hinted at a cabinet reshuffle if the Congress high command gives its approval, but asked the ministers not to worry about it and to continue to focus on their respective departments.

Since he mentioned the reshuffle and held one-on-one meetings with the ministers when Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stepped out for a while gave rise to speculation, sources said.

This gave enough indication that the CM is in favour of the rejig after the Bihar Assembly polls in mid-November, they added. Many aspirants, including those from Siddaramaiah’s coterie -- Ramadurga MLA Ashok Pattan and Bangarpet MLA S N Narayanaswamy -- have publicly expressed their desire to become ministers expecting the reshuffle soon.

Those who will be dropped are likely to be given posts befitting their profile in the party organisation at the state and national level, a source revealed.

Be pro-people, bring good name: CM to ministers

“It has been two-and-a-half years since the government was formed. Bring reforms in your departments as people have discarded BJP for its misadministration and given power to us. The government should be pro-people and you should work along these lines and bring a good name to your departments,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is said to have suggested to his ministers.