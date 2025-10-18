Congress government has failed to fufill promises made to people: HD Kumaraswamy

HASSAN: Coming down heavily against the state government, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said it has neglected the promises made to the people.

After praying at the Hasanamba temple here, he said the government is giving importance to politics rather than addressing the problems of the common man and farmers.

Ministers are making unwanted and hasty statements only to divert the attention of the people, he said. “The IT-BT minister (Priyank Kharge) targeted the RSS for political gains and to strengthen the vote bank in the state,” he added.

Kumaraswamy said he is ready to debate with the state government over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s remarks on funds released to MLAs during the BJP-JDS coalition government and the present one.

He said the state government has no moral right to blame the Centre as many departments failed to release matching grants for important projects. Crores of rupees allocated by the Centre has been diverted to different programmes, he alleged. Congress alleged that 40% commission was paid by contractors during the previous BJP government, but under its own government, payoffs by contractors have risen to 60%, he added.

He visited the Hasanamba temple with his wife Anita, son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, daughter-in-law and grandson. He also held a meeting of party leaders at a resort near Hassan.