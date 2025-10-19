CM Siddaramaiah denies targeting any group with public event order

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday clarified that the recent government order requiring organisations to obtain permission before conducting activities in public places is not aimed at targeting any particular group.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said that the directive was issued to ensure that no public inconvenience arises from organisational events held in open or public spaces.

Responding to the controversy surrounding the RSS route march in Kundapura, the CM said that a similar order had earlier been issued by the BJP government led by Jagadish Shettar. “Our government has issued the same kind of order. There was no objection when the BJP government did so. This order does not single out or target any specific organisation,” the CM reiterated.

He accused the BJP of politicising the issue instead of focusing on public welfare. “The police department will ensure that peace and harmony are maintained in society,” he said.

Referring to contractors’ protests over unpaid bills and their warning of approaching the Governor, Siddaramaiah said that the ministers concerned have been directed to take appropriate action to resolve the matter.

Rajanna skeptical

Former minister KN Rajanna on Saturday expressed doubt about the execution of the government order aimed at curbing the activities of private organisations, including those of the Muslims and RSS on government premises.

“Do Muslims get permission to offer namaz on Eidgah grounds and roads? Is it possible to prevent this? Do we have the power to stop people from offering prayers on the road without permission?

Will they (Muslims) approach for permission? Can we ask them to take permission?’” he questioned while addressing the press in Tumakuru.