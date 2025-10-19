E-asset certificates to 95 lakh properties soon: Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Information and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge here on Saturday said that permission has been given to issue e-asset certificates against 95,75,935 properties by amending the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act, 1993, as No Objection (NOC) licence, taxes, fees and rates within the Gram Panchayat have been fixed.

According to the rules, technical changes will be made in the software within a fortnight and facilities will be provided to the rural people as the tax accounting process has been simplified, and the time limit for issuing the e-asset form has been reduced from 45 days to 15 days, he said. He said that if the authorities do not give approval within the specified period, automatic approval is allowed.

The initiative is stemmed from the announcement in the State Budget 2025-26, that “E-Swattu Abhiyan will be started to distribute certificates to the properties with all necessary documents,” for the purpose of strengthening the Panchayat Raj system.

The e-Swathu Abhiyan will be carried out in Gram Panchayats and the draft copies of all properties of the Gram Panchayat will be provided to the public through software to correct the information of their properties, he said.

Any person aggrieved by the determination, collection or imposition of taxes, rates or charges is allowed to file an appeal first to the Deputy Secretary (Development). Opportunity will be given to submit a second appeal to the Chief Executive Officers of the Zilla Panchayats, he clarified.