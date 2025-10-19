Karnataka government bars rallies of over 10 on public property without prior permission

BENGALURU: The State Government on Saturday issued an order restricting the use of government property, which also includes roads and parks, by any organisation or group of more than 10 people to carry out a march or rally, requiring them to take prior permission from the competent authority.

Though the move is seen as an attempt to restrict RSS activities, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah maintained that they are not targeting any organisation. The GO was issued after the cabinet decision on Thursday.

As per the GO, permission from police commissioners in cities and deputy commissioners in districts is required for a rally of more than 10 people, even on roads, in parks or playgrounds.

“The Government of Karnataka hereby orders that any private organisation, association or group of persons shall use the Government property or premises only upon the prior permission of the concerned competent authority,” stated the GO.

Application must be given 3 days before event

It stated that “government property means and includes any land, building, structure, road, park, playground, waterbody or any other immovable property owned and managed by local authority or department, boards, corporation, under the control or vested in, entrusted with or maintained by the Government of Karnataka.”

Any private association, society, trust, club, body of individuals, or any other entity, whether registered or not, other than local authority or government departments and undertakings, has to take permission from the “competent authority” which is the jurisdictional commissioner of police or deputy commissioner of the district or any other officers authorised by the government.