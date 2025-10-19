PDO suspended for taking part in RSS rally in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Adding fuel to the controversy over state government’s intention to ban activities of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on government properties, a panchayat development officer (PDO) was suspended in Raichur for taking part in a Sangh programme.

Also, buntings and posters put up for an RSS event on Sunday were removed at Chittapur in Kalaburagi district, which is RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge’s constituency. Incidentally, it was Priyank who wrote a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ban RSS activities in government spaces.

The opposition BJP, which recognises RSS as its ideological fountainhead, said it will fight the PDO’s suspension legally and pointed out that prior permission had been taken for the RSS event on Sunday.

PDO Praveen Kumar KP, who was serving at Sirwar taluk of Raichur district, was suspended by the RDPR department on October 17 for taking part in an RSS rally at Lingasugur wearing the Sangh uniform on October 12. After his photo went viral, he was suspended for violating Rule 3 of Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 2021, which stresses that government officials should maintain political neutrality and discipline. He was suspended after a departmental inquiry. Praveen also works as an assistant to Manappa Vajjal, BJP MLA from Lingasugur.

Meanwhile, RSS is planning a march in Chittapur, Bantwal and Byndoor in Dakshina Kannada district, Gubbi and Kunigal in Tumakuru district and other places.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra said Kumar’s suspension has to be revoked, otherwise, the party will give a fitting reply to the government. RSS had planned its ‘’Patha Sanchalan’’ on Sunday and prepared the route map. They had put up buntings, posters and Bhagwa flags after taking prior permission. But the authorities removed them, claiming that the organisers had not taken permission, he added.