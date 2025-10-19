Speculation grows over cabinet reshuffle as Congress government hits halfway mark

Political circles in Karnataka are abuzz with speculations of significant developments in the next few weeks as the Congress government approaches the halfway mark of its five-year tenure. There is no clarity on a major reshuffle of the Siddaramaiah cabinet or the leadership change, while the party high command’s studied silence is adding fuel to such discussions. A sense of persistent political uncertainty seems to be taking a toll on the administration and Brand Bengaluru.

Be it the potholed roads in Bengaluru frequently hitting national headlines, the Contractors Association making serious allegations against the government, and the hasty execution of the Socio-Economic Survey (caste survey), these expose the government’s shortcomings on multiple fronts.

The latest round of debate on Bengaluru infrastructure was triggered by Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s tweet: “I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, ‘Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and can’t understand why India can’t get its act together, especially when the winds are favourable?”

Many in the private sector and civil society backed her views and called for fixing the infrastructure and civic issues. However, ministers’ response was indifferent — some called the tweet not in good taste as works were in progress, others suggested the private sector should take up works under corporate social responsibility (CSR), while a few even asked if any industrialists would talk like this against the Modi government? Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the minister in charge of Bengaluru development, termed such remarks as ‘hurting their own country’ and reminded the private sector of Bengaluru’s contribution to their growth.