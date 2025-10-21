Nod for private activities on government premises based on law, order: CM Siddaramaiah

MANGALURU/KALABURAGI/BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that permission for private programmes on government premises will be given based on the law and order situation of the respective area.

Responding to a media query on restrictions on RSS activities in government properties, the Chief Minister said, “Back in 2013, when Jagadish Shettar was the CM, a similar circular was issued through the Education Department. We have not mentioned the name of any specific organisation in our circular, not even the RSS. We have implemented the same circular issued by them.”

Shettar himself had stated that the circular was released by the Education Department, Siddaramaiah said. “Was he not the Chief Minister at that time? Why did they issue the circular? We have only stated that any organisation must seek permission before conducting activities on government premises. Granting permission will depend on law and order situation of that area,” the CM said.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the new GST regime, the CM said, “The Centre introduced GST in 2017. After collecting taxes for eight years, they have now reduced the GST rates and are claiming it as a Deepavali gift. Karnataka has incurred a loss of Rs 1,500 crore due to the implementation of GST.”

Siddaramaiah also announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the family of seven-year-old Jisha, who lost her life in a honeybee attack on October 12.