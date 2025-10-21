Nod for private activities on government premises based on law, order: CM Siddaramaiah

MANGALURU/KALABURAGI/BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that permission for private programmes on government premises will be given based on the law and order situation of the respective area.
Responding to a media query on restrictions on RSS activities in government properties, the Chief Minister said, “Back in 2013, when Jagadish Shettar was the CM, a similar circular was issued through the Education Department. We have not mentioned the name of any specific organisation in our circular, not even the RSS. We have implemented the same circular issued by them.”
Shettar himself had stated that the circular was released by the Education Department, Siddaramaiah said. “Was he not the Chief Minister at that time? Why did they issue the circular? We have only stated that any organisation must seek permission before conducting activities on government premises. Granting permission will depend on law and order situation of that area,” the CM said.
Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the new GST regime, the CM said, “The Centre introduced GST in 2017. After collecting taxes for eight years, they have now reduced the GST rates and are claiming it as a Deepavali gift. Karnataka has incurred a loss of Rs 1,500 crore due to the implementation of GST.”
Siddaramaiah also announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the family of seven-year-old Jisha, who lost her life in a honeybee attack on October 12.
K’buragi DC seeks police report on RSS route march
The Kalaburagi district administration has sought a report from the police on allowing the RSS to take out a route march in Chittapur on November 2, Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum has said.
Speaking to The New Indian Express on Monday, the DC said that she has received the application from the RSS district unit seeking permission to take out the route march.
After getting a report from the police department, a decision will be taken, she said. The Kalaburagi district administration will submit the report to the court as per its direction, the Deputy Commissioner said.
Not singled out within Cong, says Priyank Kharge
Minister Priyank Kharge said in Bengaluru that he was not singled out in his fight against the RSS. He hit back at former CM Jagadish Shettar, who had claimed that the circular issued when he was the CM in 2013 to not give permission to private organisations to conduct non-academic activities on government high school playgrounds in Bengaluru was only the public instruction department’s decision.
“Shettar’s claim is childish, as any official decision taken by a department reflects on the government,” he said. He asserted that the new order by the Congress government is applicable to organisations, including the RSS.
“The court is saying follow the law of the land and the Constitution. Why are these people (RSS) not doing it? Is it wrong for the government to ask who these organisations are and whether they are registered or not? Why is it that you and I should submit the documents and the RSS does not? Are they not citizens of the country, or are they super citizens?” he asked.
Soon, legislation to curb spread of misinformation: CM
Puttur (Dakshina Kannada): Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil are currently working on drafting a legislation to curb the spread of misinformation and safeguard social harmony. Speaking at ‘Ashoka Jana Mana’ in Puttur, the CM said that Dakshina Kannada region was once a hotspot for communal incidents.
“However, by appointing honest officers in key positions like the police commissioner and superintendent of police, we have managed to curb these issues. In many past incidents, we saw innocent people going to jail. We must stop spreading hatred based on religion and instead focus on becoming better human beings,” the CM said.
State government diverting people’s attention: Ashoka
Hassan: The Karnataka government is trying to divert people’s attention from important issues such as crop loss faced by farmers in recent rains and floods by raising fresh issues like permission for organisations, including RSS, to conduct events on government premises, said LoP in Assembly R Ashoka.
Addressing the media after visiting the Hasanamba Temple in Hassan, Ashoka accused CM Siddaramaiah of not releasing crop loss compensation for farmers. Ashoka said that the chief minister is yet to hold the all-party meeting to discuss a series of issues plaguing the state. Ashoka also challenged the CM for a debate over the funds released by his government and the previous BJP regime and urged him to release a white paper on the state’s financial condition.