Protests erupt across Karnataka over Kaneri seer’s derogatory remarks against Lingayat leaders, Basava cultural

BENGALURU: Widespread protests have erupted across Karnataka in the past eight days after Adrushya Kadhasiddheshwar Swami, head of Kaneri mutt in Kolhapur, allegedly made derogatory remarks against prominent Lingayat pontiffs and the Basava cultural campaign, sparking outrage across the community. Protests have broken out in taluks and smaller towns in the state.

The excuse offered that it was “his ‘aaadu bhashe’ since he hailed from North Karnataka’’ did not assuage the protesting Lingayat groups. The controversy began with the swami’s October 9 address in Biluru village, Sangli district, where he reportedly mocked the Lingayat Mathadhishara Okkuta — a federation of over 300 Lingayat seers advocating recognition of Lingayatism as a separate faith calling it a “nataka thanda drama troupe”. His speech, laced with expletives and ridicule of Lingayat practices, went viral, provoking anger across social media and mutts.

Minister MB Patil and other Lingayat leaders have criticised the Kaneri pontiff, while other ministers have maintained a cautious silence. The remarks, described by community leaders as “unconstitutional and an insult to Basavanna’s ideals”, have led to protests in Vijayapura, Belagavi, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Bagalkot and Hungund, led by the Jagatik Lingayat Mahasabha (JLM), Basava Samiti and allied Basava organizations. Demonstrators burnt effigies and submitted memoranda to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.