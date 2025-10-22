Mild earthquake of 2.9 magnitude recorded in Karnataka's Vijayapura district

A minor earthquake measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale was recorded in Vijayapura district on Wednesday morning, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

The tremor occurred at 7:43 am, with the epicentre located 2.5 km northwest of Hattarkihal village in Yaranal gram panchayat, Basavana Bagewadi taluk. It originated at a shallow depth of 5 km.

KSNDMC assured that there is no cause for panic, stating the quake's magnitude and intensity were low. Mild vibrations may have been felt within a 50–60 km radius of the epicentre, but no damage is expected.

The affected area falls under Seismic Zone III and shows no major tectonic faults, making it structurally stable, the agency added.

