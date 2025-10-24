NOVA, Tata Elxsi to develop Kavach 4.0 in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based NOVA Control Tecnologix, a deep-tech subsidiary of e2E Transportation Infrastructure Limited, on Thursday announced its official launch as India’s full-stack Rail Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). NOVA is in a strategic partnership with Tata Elxsi to co-develop Kavach 4.0, the next generation of India’s indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system.

Speaking at the launch, IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said, “We have nearly a lakh kilometres of railway network and over eight billion journeys a year. In the past decade, we’ve had close to 800 accidents, over 2,500 injuries, and about a thousand lives lost — lives that could have been saved. What has been built here today can revolutionise not just Indian Railways but rail systems globally.”

“The technology and product unveiled today offer immense value to Indian Railways. With Kavach 4.0 already rolled out on 1,600km and set to cover 100,000km in the next few years, I urge NOVA, e2E Rail and Indian Railways to consider setting up a Centre of Excellence for Railway Mobility here in Karnataka,” he stated.